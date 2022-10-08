On This Day: Indian Air Force was established; world’s first internal pacemaker was implanted and more

SUMMARY On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force officially came into being. The Air Force was raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom and the first operational squadron was created in 1933. Every year, Air Force Day is celebrated in the presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three-armed forces. Celebrations include a grand parade and an air display where the latest and the vintage aircraft put up a show. Here are some more historical events that make October 8 a special day in world history.

1936 | Munshi Premchand, famous Hindi writer and novelist, died. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1945 | The patent for the Microwave oven was received by US inventor Percy Spencer. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1958 | Dr Ake Senning installed the first internal pacemaker in a 43-year-old man in Stockholm, Sweden. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1970 | Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, a Soviet author, won the Nobel Prize for Literature. (Image: Reuters)

1998 | José Saramago became the first person from Portugal to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. (Image: Reuters)

2000 | German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher won his third Formula 1 World Drivers Championship and the first of 5 straight F1 World Drivers Championships. (Image: Reuters)

2004 | Wangari Maathai from Kenya became the first African woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace". (Image: Reuters)

2005 | A disastrous earthquake occurred in the Pakistan-administered portion of the Kashmir region, which also affected adjacent parts of India and Afghanistan. At least 79,000 people were killed in the earthquake and more than 32,000 buildings collapsed in Kashmir, making it one of the most destructive earthquakes in recent times. (Image: Reuters)

2021 | Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression". (Image: Reuters)