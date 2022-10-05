    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsworld News

    On This Day: India launched Aakash tablet, Russian artistes go to space for first film in orbit and more

    On This Day: India launched Aakash tablet, Russian artistes go to space for first film in orbit and more

    On This Day: India launched Aakash tablet, Russian artistes go to space for first film in orbit and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    India launched the world's cheapest touch-screen Aakash tablet computer produced by British company Datawind on October 5, 2011. Priced at USD 35 initially, which is a fraction of Apple’s iPad, the tablet was supposed to be distributed among Indian students by the Union human resource development ministry to boost the country’s ambitious e-learning programme. Some other historical events on October 5 are.

    1 / 7

     1676 | The King of England granted the East India Company the right to exchange Indian currency in Mumbai. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2 / 7

    1948 | One of the world’s deadliest earthquakes hit Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, killing 110,000 people. Damage and casualties were reported in Iran as well. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    3 / 7

    1962 | The World Premiere of the first James Bond film ‘Dr No’ was held on this day. The film about a British spy was adapted from Ian Fleming's novel and starred Sean Connery. (Image: James Bond 007 Youtube )

    4 / 7

    1997 | Prime Minister Indra Kumar Gujral unveiled the statue of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi at the source of the River Nile in Uganda. The idea to have a statue of Gandhi was proposed by the Indian community in Uganda. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    5 / 7

    1998 | After a 21-16 vote, the judiciary committee of the US House of Representatives recommended a full impeachment inquiry against then-President Bill Clinton. (Image: Reuters)

    6 / 7

    2021 | A major investigation discovered that French clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children in the past 70 years. Around 3,000 priests committed abuses over children, mostly boys, which was covered up by Catholic authorities over decades in a ‘systemic manner’. (Image: Reuters)

    7 / 7

    2021 | Russia sends actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko into space on a landmark mission to film the world’s first movie in orbit. The duo is accompanied by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. (Image: Reuters)

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Today is World Teachers' Day: Importance of history, theme and significance of the day

    Next Article

    Nobel Prize 2022: Meet the 3 physicists who won for their quantum entanglement work

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng