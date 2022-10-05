On This Day: India launched Aakash tablet, Russian artistes go to space for first film in orbit and more

SUMMARY India launched the world's cheapest touch-screen Aakash tablet computer produced by British company Datawind on October 5, 2011. Priced at USD 35 initially, which is a fraction of Apple’s iPad, the tablet was supposed to be distributed among Indian students by the Union human resource development ministry to boost the country’s ambitious e-learning programme. Some other historical events on October 5 are.

1 / 7

1676 | The King of England granted the East India Company the right to exchange Indian currency in Mumbai. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 7

1948 | One of the world’s deadliest earthquakes hit Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, killing 110,000 people. Damage and casualties were reported in Iran as well. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 7

1962 | The World Premiere of the first James Bond film ‘Dr No’ was held on this day. The film about a British spy was adapted from Ian Fleming's novel and starred Sean Connery. (Image: James Bond 007 Youtube )

4 / 7

1997 | Prime Minister Indra Kumar Gujral unveiled the statue of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi at the source of the River Nile in Uganda. The idea to have a statue of Gandhi was proposed by the Indian community in Uganda. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 7

1998 | After a 21-16 vote, the judiciary committee of the US House of Representatives recommended a full impeachment inquiry against then-President Bill Clinton. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

2021 | A major investigation discovered that French clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children in the past 70 years. Around 3,000 priests committed abuses over children, mostly boys, which was covered up by Catholic authorities over decades in a ‘systemic manner’. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7

2021 | Russia sends actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko into space on a landmark mission to film the world’s first movie in orbit. The duo is accompanied by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. (Image: Reuters)