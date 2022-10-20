On This Day: Sino-India war started, Muammar Gaddafi and his son were killed and more

SUMMARY October 20, 1962, marked the beginning of the Sino-Indian war with simultaneous Chinese offensives in Ladakh and along the McMahon Line. The month-long war ended with a Chinese ceasefire and a defeat for India. The Himalayan border dispute was the chief pretext of the war which began after the Chinese launched a two-pronged attack on the border between the two countries. However, China and India did not officially declare war on each other or cut off any diplomatic ties. The conflict ended with China taking control of Aksai Chin and the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh after both countries accepted a de facto border along the Line of Actual Control. Here are some other historical events that make October 20 a significant date in world history.

1950 | Chemists Archer John Porter Martin and James Lovelock demonstrated the use of gas chromatography. The technique was rapidly adopted by the global petrochemical industry. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1955 | The third and final volume of The Lord of the Rings, "The Return of the King", was published. (Image: Wikipedia)

1973 | Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the doors of the Sydney Opera House.

1978 | India's aggressive right-hand batsman Virender Sehwag was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1991 | A devastating earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Uttarkashi in India killing more than 1,000 people. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1996 | Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq set a new Test cricket record 8th wicket by scoring 313 runs against Zimbabwe. (Image: Reuters)

2011 | Former leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi and his son Moatassem Gaddafi were killed in the custody of NTC fighters, shortly after the civil war, the Battle of Sirte. (Image: Reuters)

2021 | The Brazilian Senate inquiry said that President Jair Bolsonaro should be charged for nine crimes, including crimes against humanity, for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)