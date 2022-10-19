    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    world News

    On This Day: Mother Teresa beatified, Napoleon retreated from Russia and more

    On This Day: Mother Teresa beatified, Napoleon retreated from Russia and more

    On This Day: Mother Teresa beatified, Napoleon retreated from Russia and more
    By CNBCTV18.com

    On October 19, 1950, Mother Teresa established the Missionary of Charities in Kolkata. The Catholic religious congregation was established to care for the hungry, poor and others who needed help. After 53 years on the same date, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa for her work. Beatification is one of the first steps towards declaring a Catholic individual a saint. Here are some other historic events that happened on October 19 through the years.

    1812 | The French invasion of Russia fails as Napoleon Bonaparte was forced to retreat from Russia. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1900 | Max Planck discovers Planck’s law. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1910 | Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, an Indian astrophysicist, astronomer and mathematician who won the Nobel Prize, was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1950 | Mother Teresa establishes the Missionary of Charities in Kolkata. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1956 | Hindi actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1970 | The Indian Air Force incorporates the first indigenously built MiG-21 aircraft into its fleet. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1987 | The Dow Jones Industrial Average witnesses its biggest single-day percentage drop. The day is called Black Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2003 | Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II. (Image: Reuters)

    2005 | Saddam Hussein is placed on trial by the Iraqi Special Tribunal on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. (Image: Reuters)

