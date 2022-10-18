On This Day: Veerappan was killed; BBC was established and more

SUMMARY On October 18, 2004, the notorious bandit, sandalwood smuggler, and poacher, Koose Muniswamy Veerappan was killed near Papparappatti, Tamil Nadu. Veerappan carried out his illegal activities in the forests in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. He was wanted for over 120 murders, the poaching of over 2,000 elephants, and the smuggling of millions of dollars of sandalwood and ivory. He evaded arrest for nearly 20 years and was finally killed in an encounter on this day. On the same day in 1967, the first the Soviet Probe Venera 4 entered Venus’ atmosphere becoming the first space probe ever to enter another planet’s atmosphere. It sent back information to Earth for about 90 minutes before losing contact. It also became the first probe to land on another planet several years later. Here are some more historical events that make October 18 a special day in world history.

1867 | The US took formal possession of Alaska from Russia after paying USD 7.2 million. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1922 | The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was established. (Image: Shutterstock)

1950 | Famous Indian actor Om Puri was born. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1967 | The first Soviet Probe Venera 4 entered Venus’ atmosphere becoming the first space probe ever to enter another planet’s atmosphere. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1967 | An animated musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's ‘The Jungle Book’ was released by Walt Disney. (Image: Youtube)

1972 | The SA 315, India’s first multipurpose helicopter was tested in Bangalore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1980 | The first Himalayan Car Rally was flagged off from Brabourne Stadium, Bombay (Mumbai). (Image: Overdrive)

2007 | Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after eight years in exile. The same night, suicide bombers blew themselves up near Bhutto's convoy, killing over 100. Bhutto managed to escape uninjured. (Image: Reuters)

2008 | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati returned 189.25 acres of land to the Railway Ministry for the Modern Railway Coach factory in Rae Bareli. (Image: Reuters)

2019 | The first all-female spacewalk in history by NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir was performed outside the International Space Station. (Image: Reuters)