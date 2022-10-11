    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsworld News

    On This Day: Manmohan Singh inaugurated first train service in Kashmir Valley, Amitabh Bachchan was born and more

    SUMMARY

    On October 11, 2008, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inaugurated the first train service in the Kashmir Valley. The train was flagged off from Nowgam railway station near Srinagar. The train was inaugurated as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project that connected the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India. The rail link between the valley and the outside world had been a dream of the locals for decades. On the same day in 1942, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood was born. Here are some more historical events that make October 11 a special day in world history.

    1737 |  A devastating earthquake reportedly killed 3 lakh people and destroyed half of Calcutta (now Kolkata). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1939 |  Albert Einstein informed then-US president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt of the possibility of an atomic bomb, during World War 2. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1942 |  Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan was born in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

    1945 |  The Chinese civil war began between the Kuomintang government led by Chiang Kai-shek and Mao Zedong's Communist Party. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    1984 |  The first spacewalk by US woman Dr Kathryn D Sullivan was performed. (Image: Reuters)

    2019 |  The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for brokering the peace deal with Eritrea. (Image: Reuters)

    2019 | Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli scored his career-best 254 not out to move past 7,000 Test runs. (Image: Reuters)

    2020 |  British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix to equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Formula 1 victories. (Image: Reuters)

