On this day: Napoleon met his Waterloo and Shakuntala Devi set a world record



1 / 11 1815: Battle of Waterloo | On June 18, 1815, Napoleon and France were defeated by British forces, ending 23 years of warfare between France and other powers of Europe. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 11 1847: The first photograph of lightning is captured | American photographer Thomas Martin Easterly took the first known photograph of lightning using the daguerreotype process in St Louis, Missouri on June 18, 1847. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 11 1858: Rani Lakshmibai died | Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi heroically died while fighting against British troops in Gwalior. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 11 1928: Amelia Earhart crosses the Atlantic | On June 18, 1928, American icon Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. She landed her aircraft at the Burry Port, Wales after crossing the ocean. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 11 1946: Goa Liberation Movement started | On June 18, 1946, the Goan freedom struggle, which is as old as the struggle for Independent India, gained momentum when noted socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia called for a Direct Action Day against the Portuguese in Goa, starting the Goa Liberation Movement, which ultimately led to the liberation of the state along with the overland pockets of Daman and Diu on December 19, 1961. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 11 1980: Shakuntala Devi set the world record | Indian ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi set a world record in the year 1980 by mentally multiplying two random 13-digit numbers in just 28 seconds. She calculated that 7,686,369,774,870 × 2,465,099,745,779 = 18,947,668,177,995,426,462,773,730 (Image: Wiki Commons)



7 / 11 1983: First US woman in space | The 7th Shuttle Mission-Challenger 2 launched US astronaut Sally Ride into space. She became the US woman in space. (Image: Wiki Commons)



8 / 11 2000: Tiger Woods won the US Open, 15 strokes ahead | Tiger Woods won the 100th US Open at Pebble Beach, California. He won by an unheard-of 15 strokes ahead of his competition. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 11 2001: First Fast and Furious film was released | The first The Fast and the Furious film, directed by Rob Cohen and starring Paul Walker, and Vin Diesel, was released on June 18, 2001. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 2019: Chennai ran out of water | Due to climate change, extremely dry weather and poor planning, Chennai, India's sixth-largest city, ran out of water as its reservoirs dried up. About 10 million litres of water were trucked every day to hydrate the population. (Image: Reuters)