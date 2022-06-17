Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsworld News

On this day: Mumtaz Mahal died, sowing the seed of the Taj Mahal

View as Slide Show Image

On this day: Mumtaz Mahal died, sowing the seed of the Taj Mahal

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
On this day: Mumtaz Mahal died, sowing the seed of the Taj Mahal

From the death of Mumtaz Mahal, wife of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, to the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the US, landing in New York, here's a look at some of the other historic events that happened on June 17.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More