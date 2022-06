1 / 15 1930 | Australian cricket maestro Don Bradman led his team to a seven-wicket victory with a patient 254 runs scored in the second Test with England at Lord's. He hit 25 fours off 376 balls. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 15 1934 | The ‘Night of Long Knives’ event took place on June 30, 1934, when Adolf Hitler staged a bloody purge of the Nazi party, killing many leading officials of the SA (Nazi paramilitary group). (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 15 1936 | American author Margaret Mitchell published her novel Gone With The Wind. It later won a Pulitzer Prize and was adapted into a widely successful movie. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 15 1941 | The Operation Barbarossa of the Nazis during World War II was completed and Germany captured Lviv, Ukraine. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 15 1971 | A crew of Russian space mission Soyuz 11 was found dead upon arrival on Earth. The cause of death is believed to be a leak in the air supply. They are the only people to have died while in space. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 15 1972 | One leap second was added to the UTC time system to account for Earth’s slowing rotation. UTC is the basis for the calculation of local times around the world. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 15 1975 | Muhammad Ali defended his world heavyweight boxing crown against Englishman Joe Bugner by a unanimous points decision in a re-match in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Image: Wiki Commons)



8 / 15 1984 | Pierre Trudeau stepped down as Prime Minister of Canada after serving two separate terms for a total of 15 years. (Image: Wiki Commons)



9 / 15 1986 | The Mizoram Accord was signed between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Government of India. After years of conflict, the agreement spelt an end to violence in the area and promised statehood to Mizoram. The document was signed by MNF leader Laldenga and the Union Home Secretary R.D. Pradhan on behalf of the Union government. The formalisation of Mizoram’s statehood finally happened on February 20, 1987. (Image: Twitter)



10 / 15 1994 | The US Ice Skating Federation barred Tonya Harding for life for her involvement in the assault of fellow ice skater Nancy Kerrigan. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 15 2002 | Brazil won the FIFA World Cup Final held in Asia at the International Stadium, Yokohama, Japan. Ronaldo scored two goals as Brazil beat Germany, 2-0 to win record fifth title. (Image: Reuters)



12 / 15 2018 | Kylian Mbappé, at the age of 19, became only the second teenager (Pelé first in 1958) to score twice in a World Cup match as France eliminated Argentina. (Image: Shutterstock)



13 / 15 2019 | US President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea in the DMZ to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Image: Reuters)



14 / 15 2020 | FC Barcelona's soccer superstar Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal. He was playing for Atlético Madrid. (Image: Reuters)