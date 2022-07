On July 12, 1962, the British rock band, ‘Rolling Stones’ performed for the first time as a group. On the same day in 2002, the iconic Hindi film “Devdas” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai premiered. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie was praised by critics, and it went on to win the best film award at the Filmfare Awards. Here are some more historical events that happened on July 12.