    Homephotos Newsworld News

    On This Day: Mahatma Gandhi was born, Bhartiya Jana Sangh was formed and more
    SUMMARY

    On October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who led India to Independence, was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. The ‘Father of the Nation’ played a key role in India's independence. This day is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India as Bapu is an inspiration to people and world leaders across the globe. This day is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence since June 2007 after a resolution was passed by the UN General Assembly. Here are some more historical events that make October 2 a special day in world history.

    1 / 9

    1895 | The first cartoon comic strip was printed in a newspaper. (Image: Wikipedia)

    2 / 9

    1869 | Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. (Image: Wikipedia)

    3 / 9

    1904 | Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who led the country in the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and coined the popular slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', was born. (Image: Wikipedia)

    4 / 9

    1951 | Indian leader Shyama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. (Image: Wikipedia)

    5 / 9

    1961 | The Shipping Corporation of India was established in Bombay (now Mumbai). (Image: Wikipedia)

    6 / 9

    1971 | Former President of India VV Giri dedicated the Birla House to the people of the country. It is now popularly known as Gandhi Sadan. (Image: Wikipedia)

    7 / 9

    1986 | Sikh agitators attempted to assassinate Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Image: Wikipedia)

    8 / 9

    1988 | Pakistan's Supreme Court orders free elections after all opposition was banned by the ruling party. (Image: Wikipedia)

    9 / 9

    2018 | Saudi American journalist Jamal Khashoggi visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and disappeared triggering a diplomatic crisis. (Image: Wikipedia)

