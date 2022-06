1 / 9 1795 | William Smellie died on June 24 in Edinburgh at 55. Smellie was a Scottish compiler and a distinguished natural historian who compiled the first edition of the Encyclopedia Britannica. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 9 1812 | French Emperor Napoleon and his army of 600,000 men attacked Russian Tsar Alexander I and launched the ill-fated invasion of Russia on June 24, 1812. Napoleon was forced to retreat from Russia, which later precipitated into his downfall. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 9 1932 | The Promoters Revolution, which is also known as the Revolution of 1932, was a bloodless coup that overthrew the Thai king Prajadhipok and put an end to absolute monarchy in the country. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 9 1947 | An amateur pilot from Idaho Kenneth Arnold first sighted a number of objects “flying like saucers” while flying a small plane over Mount Rainier in Washington on June 24. This gave rise to the term 'flying saucer,' which is associated with UFOs. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 9 1953 | More than two lakh people gathered in Kolkata on June 24, 1953, to pay their homage to the politician, barrister and academician Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Mookerjee was visiting Kashmir in 1953 when he was arrested on May 11. He had later taken ill and died at the Srinagar State Hospital as "detune" on June 23, 1953. The following day, Mookerjee’s body was brought to Kolkata from Srinagar by air. Vast crowds gathered at the 13-mile route from Dum Dum airport to Mookerjee’s ancestral residence in South Calcutta. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 9 1987 | Star footballer from Argentina Lionel Messi was born in Rosario, the largest city in the central part of the country. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 2004 | New York Court of Appeals ruled capital punishment as unconstitutional. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 9 2016 | British Prime Minister David Cameron resigned ending his six-year premiership after the people of the United Kingdom rejected his entreaties and voted to leave the European Union. (Image: Shutterstock)