1 / 10 1636 | Aurangzeb, the son of Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan was made the Viceroy of the Deccan by his father. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 10 1789 | The French Revolution began with the storming of the Bastille Prison in Paris. A mob advanced on the Bastille in Paris, demanding the arms and ammunition to be stored there and captured the prison in an act that symbolised the fall of the ancien régime. It is now celebrated as Bastille Day nationally in France. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 10 1914 | Robert Goddard, an American Engineer was granted the first patent for liquid-fuelled rocket design. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 10 1942 | The British Quit India resolution was passed by the Congress Working Committee at Wardha where Mahatma Gandhi was named as the leader of the movement. The 'Quit India' resolution was then to be approved by the All India Congress Committee meeting which ratified the resolution on August 8, 1942. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 10 1969 | Iconic film, "Easy Rider", directed by Dennis Hopper and starring Jack Nicholson was released. The movie propelled Jack Nicholson to fame. (Image: Youtube screengrab)



6 / 10 1983 | Famous arcade game, Mario Bros. was released by Nintendo in Japan about an Italian American plumber who tried to save a princess. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



7 / 10 2008 | "The Dark Knight" helmed by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger premiered in New York. (Image: Warner Bros Pictures)



8 / 10 2015 | New Horizons spacecraft of NASA became the first spacecraft ever to visit Pluto. (Image: NASA)



9 / 10 2019 | Novak Djokovic won the longest-ever Wimbledon final lasting 4 hours and 57 minutes against Roger Federer. (Image: Reuters)