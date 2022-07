1 / 10 1885 | On July 6, 1885, Louis Pasteur successfully tested the first anti-rabies vaccine on a nine-year-old Joseph Meister dog. The vaccine saved the dog’s life and was an instant success that shot Pasteur to fame. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 10 1892 | Dadabhai Naoroji, of Bombay Parsi origin, became the first Indian to be elected to Parliament in Britain. He stood as a Liberal Party candidate for the constituency of Central Finsbury in London and was successfully elected with a majority. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 10 1928 | The first full-length all-talking motion picture of the world, Lights of New York, premiered in New York City. (Image: Warner Bros)



4 / 10 1942 | On this day, Anne Frank's family was forced into hiding in a house in Amsterdam. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 10 1944 | Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for the first time addressed Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Father of the Nation’ in an announcement on Azad Hind Radio, which was founded by Bose in 1942. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 10 1994 | The movie, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks released, which won the Academy Awards Best Picture in 1995. (Image: Paramount Movies)



7 / 10 2002 | Tennis superstar Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus Williams to win her first Wimbledon singles title. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 2008 | Rafael Nadal of Spain ended Roger Federer's five-year reign at Wimbledon. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 2017 | The government of France announced that it will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2040 to meet the ambitious Paris Agreement targets. (Image: Shutterstock)