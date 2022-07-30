    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    world News

    On This Day: Uruguay defeated Argentina to win the first Football World Cup, Indian troops landed in Sri Lanka and more

    On This Day: Uruguay defeated Argentina to win the first Football World Cup, Indian troops landed in Sri Lanka and more

    By CNBCTV18.com
    On This Day: Uruguay defeated Argentina to win the first Football World Cup, Indian troops landed in Sri Lanka and more

    On this day July 30, 1991, Uruguay won the first FIFA World Cup after defeating neighbouring Argentina 4-2 in the finals. The inaugural event was hosted by Uruguay's capital city of Montevideo. It was a one-of-the-kind event that saw four teams arriving together on the same boat, an unfinished stadium, and even a one-armed goal scorer in the Final. On the same day in 1987, Indian troops of the IPKF arrived in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, to disarm the Tamil Tigers and enforce a peace pact and soon the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord was signed. India lost over 1,200 men in the line of duty during the operation. Here are some more historical events that make July 30 a special day in world history.

