1 / 9 1863 | The battle of Gettysburg ended following three days of intense fighting. The Union forces emerged victorious and the event was seen as a turning point in the American Civil War. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 9 1886 | Karl Benz drove the first automobile of the world in Germany. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 9 1908 | Renowned Indian nationalist and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested for sedition by the British in wake of the Muzzafarpur bombing. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 9 1979 | The construction of the Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the second Howrah Bridge, started. It is the longest cable suspension bridge in Asia which is 823 metre long. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 9 1985 | Sci-fi movie "Back to the Future" was released. (Image: Universal Pictures)



6 / 9 2004 | Maria Sharapova became the first Russian player to win the Wimbledon title. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 2005 | Indo-French pair of Mahesh Bhupati and Mary Pierce defeated Paul Hanley of Australia and Tatiana Perebiynis of Ukraine to win the mixed doubles Wimbledon title. This was Mahesh Bhupathi’s first Grand Slam title in nearly three years. (Image Reuters)



8 / 9 2005 | Roger Federer won his 3rd straight Wimbledon title, the first player to do so. (Image: Reuters)