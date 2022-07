1 / 11 1851 | A total solar eclipse captured on a daguerreotype photograph was taken by Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski. It was the first photo of a solar eclipse. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 11 1921 | The Indian National Congress decided to boycott the visit of the Prince of Wales in November as part of the Non-Cooperation Movement in India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 11 1932 | The first feature-length zombie movie "White Zombie" was released in the US. (Image: YouTube)



4 / 11 1943 | Benito Mussolini, the Italian Fascist dictator, resigned. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 11 1945 | Physicists arrived at the Pacific island of Tinian with the plutonium core that was used to assemble the nuclear bomb used in the bombing of Nagasaki. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



6 / 11 1951 | The animated musical film "Alice in Wonderland" by Walt Disney was released. (Image: Walt Disney Studios)



7 / 11 1976 | More than 240,000 people died in an earthquake in the industrial city of Tangshan, China. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



8 / 11 1979 | Chaudhary Charan Singh became the 5th Prime Minister of India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



9 / 11 1991 | Spanish cyclist Miguel Induráin won the Tour de France for the first time. It was the first of his 5 consecutive Tour wins. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 2017 | Pakistan Supreme Court ruled that the corruption accusations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were enough to remove him from office. (Image: Reuters)