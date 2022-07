1 / 10 1866 | The transatlantic telegraph cable (1,686 miles long) was successfully deployed in the second attempt. It came ashore at Heart's Content, Newfoundland as it was laid out by the Isambard Kingdom Brunel's Great Eastern steamship. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 10 1921 | At the University of Toronto, medical professionals, Frederick Banting, and Charles Best became the first to isolate insulin making a breakthrough in diabetic treatment. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 10 1940 | Iconic character of Bugs Bunny of Warner Bros, first debuted in the Looney Tunes short film, "Wild Hare". (Image: LooneyTunes Instagram)



4 / 10 1948 | Cricketing legend, Don Bradman's scored his 29th and last Test Cricket century. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 10 1953 | The Korean War came to an end as North Korea and the United Nations signed an armistice to stop fighting and divide Korea into two parts at the 38th parallel. (Wikimedia Commons)



6 / 10 1982 | After a gap of nearly 11 years, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited the US. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 1999 | Iconic American skateboarder Tony Hawk became the first skateboarder in the world to land a "900". (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



8 / 10 2012 | Queen Elizabeth II opened the 30th Olympics in London, United Kingdom. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 2020 | WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 pandemic is "easily the most severe" global health emergency that the WHO has ever faced. (Image: Reuters)