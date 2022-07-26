On This Day: Kargil War ended, rain paralysed Mumbai and more

On this day July 26th, 1999, the armed conflict between India and Pakistan known as the Kargil war came to an end. The war took place in the Kargil district of Kashmir and several other places along the Line of Control (LOC). It is also referred to as Operation Vijay on the Indian side and Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually in India on this day. On the same day in 1982, iconic Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was gravely injured during the shoot for the film ‘Coolie’. Bachchan mistimed a jump and was grievously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent several surgeries with fans all over the nation praying for his life. He returned to the big screen after a long and arduous recovery. Here are some more historical events that make July 26 a special day in world history.