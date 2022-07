1 / 10 1903 | The first automobile of Ford Motors, a Model A was sold. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 1904 | The Ice cream cone was created during St Louis World Fair in the US reputedly by Charles E. Menches. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 1923 | Organised radio broadcasting kick started in India. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 1967 | The first successful liver transplant was conducted on a 19 month old baby named, Julie Rodriguez by Dr Starzl at the University of Colorado. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 1999 | US astronaut Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a space shuttle mission, NASA's orbiter Columbia. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 2010 | Iconic music band One Direction was formed during the talent show X Factor. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 2017 | England Women's Cricket team beat India by 9 runs in the finals of the World Cup at the iconic Lords venue in London. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 2019 | Boris Johnson was chosen as the new British Prime Minister by the ruling Conservative Party. He assumed office the next day replacing Theresa May. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 2019 | An Investigation was launched against suspected sex-selective abortions after no girls were born in three months in 132 villages in a district of Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Shutterstock)