On This Day: Indian Tricolour was adopted as the national flag, Chandrayaan-2 was launched and more

On July 22, 1947, the tricolour was adopted as the national flag of India in its present form during the meeting of the Constituent Assembly. The flag served as the national flag of the Dominion of India between August 15, 1947, and January 26, 1950, and that of the Republic of India thereafter. The Indian tricolour is the pride of the country and a symbol of unity, diversity, peace, auspiciousness, courage and patriotism. On the same day in 2019, India’s second mission to the Moon the Chandrayaan-2 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota. It was injected into a lunar orbit on September 2, 2019. Here are some more historical events that make July 22 a special day.