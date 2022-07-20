On This Day: Ram Nath Kovind was elected as 14th President of India, NASA’s Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and more



1 / 10 1933 | The Vatican state secretary Pacelli (Pius XII) signed an accord with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 10 1948 | Syngman Rhee was elected as the first President of the newly founded South Korean republic. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 10 1950 | One of India’s greatest actors, Naseeruddin Shah was born. Shah has won several awards including 3 National Film Awards, 3 Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 10 1960 | Two USSR space dogs became the first living organisms to return from space. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 1969 | NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar module carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the surface of the Moon. Aldrin and Armstrong became the first humans to walk on the moon seven hours later. (Image: NASA)



6 / 10 1976 | The US Viking 1 landed on Mars at Chryse Planitia becoming the first ever Martian landing. (Image: NASA)



7 / 10 2001 | The London Stock Exchange went public to become a public company listed on its own market. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 2001 | The film "Spirited Away ", written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, was released in Japan. It went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003. (Image: YouTube screengrab)



9 / 10 2017 | Sri Ram Nath Kovind was declared the elected President after the counting of the Presidential Election in 2017. He took oath on July 25 to become the 14th President of India. (Image: Reuters)