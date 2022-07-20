    Home

    On This Day: Ram Nath Kovind was elected as 14th President of India, NASA's Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and more

    On This Day: Ram Nath Kovind was elected as 14th President of India, NASA’s Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and more

    CNBCTV18.com
    On This Day: Ram Nath Kovind was elected as 14th President of India, NASA’s Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and more

    On this day July 20 in 1969, the Eagle lunar landing module of the Apollo 11 landed on the moon. It carried US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin (“Buzz”) Aldrin to the surface of the moon, and several hours later Neil Armstrong became the first human ever to set foot on the moon. On the same day in 2017, Ram Nath Kovind was declared as the President-elect after the counting of votes of the Presidential election. Here are some more historical events that make July 20 a special day in world history.

