On This Day: 14 Indian banks were nationalised, NASA’s Apollo 11 entered the Moon orbit and more



1 / 10 1912 | A meteorite with an estimated 190 kg mass exploded over Holbrook in Arizona, US. It shattered in the air causing approximately 16,000 pieces of debris to rain down on the town. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 10 1922 | American national Johnny Weissmuller became the first swimmer to break the 1-minute barrier for 100m freestyle swimming. His record was 58.6s. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 10 1930 | The first exploration of the interior of Antarctica was completed after Richard E. Byrd and Laurence McKinley Gould, returned to the US with their polar expedition team. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 10 1952 | The Indian cricket team was bowled out for 82 in the second innings after making 52 earlier in the day. (Image: espncricinfo)



5 / 10 1969 | NASA’s Apollo 11 entered the Moon's orbit. (Image: Nasa)



6 / 10 1969 | The Indian government announced the nationalisation of 14 major commercial banks. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 1993 | This day marked the final day of first-class cricket for legendary cricketer Ian Botham. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



8 / 10 2007 | The famous TV drama "Mad Men" debuted on this day in 2007, starring Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss on the cable network AMC. (Image: Lionsgate)



9 / 10 2017 | Famous song, "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee was announced as the most streamed song ever in history that was played 4.6 billion times. (Images: Luis Fonsi YouTube screengrab)