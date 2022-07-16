On This Day: US tested first atomic bomb, NASA’s Apollo 11 was launched and Hitler got ready for World War 2

On July 16, 1945, the United States tested the first atomic bomb near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The following month, the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan bringing the World War 2 to a swift end. On the same day in 1969, NASA’s famous spacecraft, Apollo 11 lifted off from John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. Four days later the spacecraft landed on the moon to become the first successful manned mission to the moon. NASA’s astronauts, Neil Armstrong, and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the Moon. Here are some more historical events that make July 16 a special day in history.