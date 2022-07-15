On This Day: Twitter was launched, Stranger Things premiered on Netflix and more

    Home

    On This Day: On July 15, 2006, cofounders Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Biz Stone publicly launched their microblogging website called ‘Twitter’. The social media website gained insane popularity and within a decade it had more than 300 million users worldwide. On the same day in 1955, Indian President Rajendra Prasad bestowed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with the Bharat Ratna for establishing friendly relations with the Soviet Union and initiating industrialization of Indian origin. Here are some more historical events that make July 15 a special day in world history.

