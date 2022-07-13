Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsworld News

On This Day: 3 blasts ripped Mumbai city, India played its first ODI against England and more

View as Slide Show Image

On This Day: 3 blasts ripped Mumbai city, India played its first ODI against England and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
On This Day: 3 blasts ripped Mumbai city, India played its first ODI against England and more

On This Day: On July 13, 1923, the iconic Hollywood sign was officially built in the hills above Hollywood, Los Angeles. The sign was originally created as a temporary advertisement for a local real estate development, but due to increasing recognition the sign was left up, and replaced in 1978 with a more durable all-steel structure. On the same day in 1966, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) popularly known as the Hare Krishna movement in New York City. Here are some more historical events that make July 13 special.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More