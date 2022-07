1 / 9 1913 | One of the most popular toys of all time, the Erector Set was issued by Alfred Carlton on this day in 1913. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 9 1979 | NASA’s Voyager 2 took the first-ever photo of Jupiter's satellite Adrastea. (Image: Nasa)



3 / 9 1986 | Zimbabwe became the first team to retain the ICC Trophy after beating the Netherlands by 25 runs. Image for representational purpose (Image: Reuters)



4 / 9 1994 | Preliminary trial ruled that there was evidence to try OJ Simpson in the case of murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 9 1999 | The third book of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, by JK Rowling was published in the UK. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 9 2000 | Venus Williams won her first career Grand Slam singles title after beating fellow American Lindsay Davenport in the Wimbledon Finals. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 2005 | "The Fantastic Four", the Marvel superhero film premiered in the US. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 9 2010 | Critically acclaimed film, "Inception", directed by Christopher Nolan premiered in London. (Image: Reuters)