

1 / 15 1932 | India played its first official cricket Test match against England at the Lord's ground. England won by 158 runs. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 15 1945 | The Imperial General Headquarters in Tokyo announced the fall of Okinawa, bringing the end of World War 2 closer. (Wiki Commons)



3 / 15 1947 | The very first version of Anne Frank's diary "Het Achterhuis" was published in The Netherlands. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 15 1950 | The Korean War started when North Korea invaded South Korea. The United Nations then passed a resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of North Korean forces. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 15 1951 | The first colour TV broadcast was done by CBS' Arthur Godfrey from New York to 4 cities in the United States. (Image: Wiki Commons)



6 / 15 1975 | |Emergency was imposed in India, which remained in effect for a period of 21-months. President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed proclaimed an emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution of India due to internal disturbances on the recommendation of the government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Emergency remained in effect from 25 June 1975 to 21 March 1977. (Image: Wiki Commons)



7 / 15 1978 | The first Rainbow Flag representing gay pride was first flown at San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 15 1982 | "Blade Runner", the science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott, and starring Harrison Ford was released. (Image: Warner Bros)



9 / 15 1983 | India won their first cricket world cup by defeating West Indies by 43 runs. The Indian team put up a score of just 183 runs with Kris Srikkanth making a substantial contribution. The West Indies team was restricted to 140 runs by India. With Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal emerging as star performers claiming three wickets each in the match. (Image: ICC Cricket)



10 / 15 1993 | Canadian politician Kim Campbell became the first-ever female Prime Minister of Canada. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 15 1996 | Jay-Z released his debut studio album "Reasonable Doubt". (Image: Shutterstock)



12 / 15 1997 | Princess Diana's clothing was auctioned off for $5.5 million by Christies. (Image: Wiki Commons)



13 / 15 2009 | Iconic singer and dancer Michael Jackson, also known as the “King of Pop,” died at age 50 from a lethal combination of sedatives and anaesthetics. (Image: Shutterstock)



14 / 15 2021 | Former US police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The murder incident triggered widespread protests across the US and made ‘Black Lives Matter’ a global movement. (Image: Reuters)