Mini On August 17, 1947, the line dividing the dominion of India and Pakistan was published. It was called the Radcliff line because the man who was given the mission to carry out the partition was named Sir Cyril Radcliffe. Both India and Pakistan had already declared independence even before the Radcliffe line was officially declared. Here are some other historical events of importance on August 17.

1945 |

On this day in 1945, Indonesian leader Sukarno declared Indonesia's independence from the Netherlands. However, the Dutch only transferred sovereignty four years later, and Sukarno served as the country's first President. (Image: Shutterstock)

1903 | Joe Pulitzer donated USD 1 million to Columbia University and started the first Pulitzer Prizes in America. (Image: Wikipedia)

1908 | The Bank of Italy (now Bank of America) opened a new HQ at Clay & Montgomery, San Francisco. (Image: Shutterstock)

1940 | Nazi leader Adolf Hitler ordered a total blockade of the Great Britain. (Image: Shutterstock)

1998 | Then US President Bill Clinton admitted that he had "improper physical relationship" with an intern, Monica Lewinsky, in a taped testimony. (Image: Shutterstock)

2008 | Star American swimmer Michael Phelps helped his team win the 4 × 100-metre medley relay, becoming the first athlete to win eight medals at a single Olympic Games. (Image: Shutterstock)

2008 | Rafael Nadal of Spain won the men's tennis singles at the Beijing Olympics winning Spain's first ever Olympic gold medal in tennis. (Image: Shutterstock)