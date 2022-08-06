On This Day: Hiroshima was hit by atomic bomb, NASA’s ‘Curiosity’ landed on Mars and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped the first atomic bomb called ‘Little Boy’ on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The blast killed more than 70,000 people and destroyed the entire city. Three days later, the US dropped another bomb on Nagasaki, Japan in an effort to hasten the end of World War II. Here are some more historical events that make August 6 a special day in world history.

1932 |

The world’s oldest film festival, the Venice Film Festival, opened for the first time. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1945 | The US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city via its US B-29 Superfortress "Enola Gay" aircraft. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1962 | After 300 years of British rule, Jamaica declared independence to become an independent country within the Commonwealth of Nations. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1990 | Pakistani President Ghulam Ishaq Kahn dismissed then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on charges of corruption and misgovernance. (Image: Reuters)

1991 | Tim Berners-Lee released the files describing his idea for the World Wide Web for the first time. Later, the WWW debuted as a publicly available internet service. (Image: Reuters)

1996 | NASA announced that life may have existed on Mars after examining the meteorite ALH84001 which was thought to have come from Mars. (Image: NASA)

1997 | Sri Lanka set a world record of 952 runs in a first Test match against India in Colombo. (Image: espncricinfo)

1997 | Tech giant Microsoft announced an investment of USD 150 million in Apple Computer Inc. (Image: Reuters)

2012 | NASA's 'Curiosity' (Mars Science Laboratory) landed on the planet Mars and it started transmitting images of the planet's surface soon after. (Image: NASA)

2019 | A report by World Resources Institute revealed that a quarter of humanity is running out of water with 17 countries under extreme water stress including the famous cities of Cape Town, Los Angeles and Bangalore. (Image: Reuters)