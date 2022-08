1 / 10 1932 | The world’s oldest film festival, the Venice Film Festival, opened for the first time. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 10 1945 | The US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city via its US B-29 Superfortress "Enola Gay" aircraft. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 10 1962 | After 300 years of British rule, Jamaica declared independence to become an independent country within the Commonwealth of Nations. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 10 1990 | Pakistani President Ghulam Ishaq Kahn dismissed then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on charges of corruption and misgovernance. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 1991 | Tim Berners-Lee released the files describing his idea for the World Wide Web for the first time. Later, the WWW debuted as a publicly available internet service. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 1996 | NASA announced that life may have existed on Mars after examining the meteorite ALH84001 which was thought to have come from Mars. (Image: NASA)



7 / 10 1997 | Sri Lanka set a world record of 952 runs in a first Test match against India in Colombo. (Image: espncricinfo)



8 / 10 1997 | Tech giant Microsoft announced an investment of USD 150 million in Apple Computer Inc. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 2012 | NASA's 'Curiosity' (Mars Science Laboratory) landed on the planet Mars and it started transmitting images of the planet's surface soon after. (Image: NASA)