1 / 10 1903 | The first Tour de France event started on July 1, 1903. It went on to become cycling's most prestigious and difficult event. (Image: Wiki Commons)



2 / 10 1905 | On July 1, 1905, Albert Einstein introduced his theory of special relativity for the first time. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 1948 | Australian cricket legend Don Bradman scored 128 runs in just 141 minutes hitting 15 fours in a tour match. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 10 1949 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India was established. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 1955 | The State Bank of India was constituted after an Act was passed by the Parliament in May of the same year. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 10 1979 | Sony’s first Walkman went on sale and quickly became an international sensation. (Image: Wiki Commons)



7 / 10 1991 | The movie "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and directed by James Cameron released. (Image: Youtube)



8 / 10 2009 | The iconic animated film "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" released in cinemas (Image: Youtube)



9 / 10 2017 | The Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect as a significant reform of the tax regime in India. (Image: Shutterstock)