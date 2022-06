1 / 15 1534 | On this day, a French mariner, Jacques Cartier, “discovered” the Prince Edward Island off the coast of what is now known as Canada.



2 / 15 1613 | Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London burned down during a performance of "Henry VIII" due to a fire caused from firing small cannons.



3 / 15 1888 | The first (known) recording of classical music was made. The Handel's "Israel in Egypt" was recorded on a wax cylinder.



4 / 15 1958 | Brazil won the FIFA World Cup Final at Råsunda Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden. Players Vavá and Pelé scored 2 goals each to take Brazil to a 5-2 victory against Sweden.



5 / 15 1963 | The Beatles' first song "From Me to You" hit the UK charts on June 19, 1963.



6 / 15 1986 | Richard Branson, who is now a billionaire businessman, went aboard the Virgin Atlantic Challenger II to reach Bishop Rock, Isles of Scilly, recording the fastest crossing of the Atlantic.



7 / 15 1988 | Vigdís Finnbogadóttir was elected as the fourth President of Iceland becoming the world's first democratically elected female President.



8 / 15 1996 | Superman's Action Comic #1 first issued in 1938 was auctioned at Sotheby for $61,900.



9 / 15 2000 | Famous rapper Eminem's mother sued him for $10 million (defamation) for a defamatory mention of her in Eminem’s single 'My Name Is'.



10 / 15 2001 | The sci-fi movie, "A.I. Artificial Intelligence", directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Haley Joel Osment, and Frances O'Connor, was released.



11 / 15 2002 | Then US Vice President Dick Cheney served as the acting President for two and a half hours, as President George W. Bush underwent a colonoscopy.



12 / 15 2007 | The first-ever iPhone went on sale in the US.



13 / 15 2009 | American hedge-fund investment manager Bernie Madoff was sentenced up to 150 years in prison for operating the largest Ponzi scheme in over 150 years.



14 / 15 2014 | The, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi announced establishment of worldwide "caliphate" at the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul, Iraq on June 19, 2014.