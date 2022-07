1 / 10 1816 | Argentina declared independence from Spain at the Congress of Tucuman on July 9, 1816. (Image: Wikimedia)



1875 | The Bombay Stock Exchange, popularly known as the BSE was established by famous Jain businessman and cotton trader Premchand Roychand. BSE is the oldest stock exchange in Asia and the world's fastest stock exchange with trading speeds of an unbelievable 6 seconds. (Image: Wikimedia)



1877 | The first-ever Wimbledon tennis championship started. It was the first official lawn tennis tournament and it started with the men's singles category only. (Image: Wikimedia)



1957 | The discovery of the element 102, Nobelium was announced. (Image: Wikimedia)



1981 | Gaming company Nintendo released its famous arcade game Donkey Kong in Japan. (Image: Wikimedia)



1999 | The film "American Pie" was released in the US starring Jason Briggs and Eugene Levy among others. (Image: Youtube screengrab)



2001 | Famous mockumentary "The Office" created by Ricky Gervais premiered on BBC Two in the UK. (Image: Youtube screengrab)



2002 | The African Union was established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki as the chairman. (Image: Wikimedia)



2017 | Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the first owner of Telsa's first mass-market electric car the Model 3. (Image: Reuters)