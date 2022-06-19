On This Day: Author Salman Rushdie was born and Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar surrendered



1 / 9 1863: Although the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved African Americans, was signed by US President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, slavery continued in some places like Galveston, Texas. Two years after Lincoln declared all enslaved people free, the Union Army marched to Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved Black Americans in Texas. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 9 1945: Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar activist-politician, considered a beacon for human rights before her recent fall from grace, was born on June 19, 1945. Suu Kyi spent about 15 years under house arrest between 1989 and 2010 during which she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She gave up her personal freedom to fight for democracy against the military rule in her country. Her struggles made her an international symbol of peaceful resistance amid oppression. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 9 1947: The author of Midnight's Children, Shame, and The Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie was born in Mumbai, India. Rushdie's Midnight’s Children novel received the Booker Prize in 1981 and subsequently won the Booker of Bookers in 1993 and the Best of the Booker in 2008. Rushdie was knighted in 2007, an honour criticized by the Iranian government and Pakistan’s parliament. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 9 1953: Despite a worldwide campaign for mercy, husband and wife Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed at Sing Sing Prison for passing atomic secrets to Russia in World War II. The couple was the first American civilians to be executed for espionage. (Image: Wiki Commons)



5 / 9 1961: Kuwait became fully independent after the Anglo-Kuwaiti Treaty of 1899 with the United Kingdom was terminated. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 9 1963: Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova returned to earth after completing 48 orbits in 71 hours in the spacecraft Vostok 6. She was the first woman to travel in space. The spacecraft Vostok 6 was launched on June 16, 1963. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 1981: Marking an important milestone in India's space programme, the country’s first communication satellite APPLE was successfully launched from Kourou, French Guiana, on June 19, 1981. (Image: ISRO)



8 / 9 1991: Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar, who was the leader of the Medellin cocaine cartel blamed for at least 1,000 assassinations and hundreds of terroristic attacks, surrendered to authorities. (Image: Wiki Commons)