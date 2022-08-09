On this day: Nagasaki was nuclear-bombed, Irom Sharmila ended her 16-year hunger strike and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The United States deployed the second nuclear bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, during World War II. After the atomic bomb named ‘The Little Boy’ was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, the bomb named ‘Fat Man’ was detonated over the city of Nagasaki on August 9. The bomb's impact was devastating, as it annihilated everything within a mile of ground zero. Nearly 14,000 homes burst into flames and people close to the blast were vaporised. Many others suffered from radiation. Within five years, the death toll rose to over 100,000 due to the bombing of Nagasaki. Here's a look at some other events that happened on this day-

1173 |

Construction of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, which was built in three stages over a period of about 200 years, started on August 9, 1173. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1854 | Henry David Thoreau’s masterwork Walden or Life in the Woods was published. In Walden, Thoreau gives details of his experiences during his two years’ stay in the woodland cabin he built near Walden Pond near Concord, Massachusetts. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1896 | Léonide Massine, a Russian dancer and choreographer, was born in Moscow. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1969 | American actress Sharon Tate, then 26 years old, along with her unborn child and three others was murdered by followers of Charles Manson, leader of a communal religious cult known as the “Family.” Tate was the wife of French-Polish film director Roman Polanski. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1995 | The Grateful Dead’s iconic guitarist, singer and songwriter Jerry Garcia, who personified the hippie counterculture, died of a heart attack at age 53 in a Marin County drug treatment center. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2014 | Michael Brown, an unarmed African American teenager who had recently graduated from high school, was shot to death at around noon in front of his grandmother’s house in Ferguson, Missouri, by a white police officer. Shortly before his death, Brown got into a scuffle with a store clerk over a box of cigars. His death resulted in days of civil unrest and protests. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2016 | Indian activist Irom Sharmila ended her 16-year-long hunger strike against a controversial security law by tasting honey. Her campaign was described as the world's longest hunger strike. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)