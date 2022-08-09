On this day: Nagasaki was nuclear-bombed, Irom Sharmila ended her 16-year hunger strike and more

The United States deployed the second nuclear bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, during World War II. After the atomic bomb named ‘The Little Boy’ was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, the bomb named ‘Fat Man’ was detonated over the city of Nagasaki on August 9. The bomb's impact was devastating, as it annihilated everything within a mile of ground zero. Nearly 14,000 homes burst into flames and people close to the blast were vaporised. Many others suffered from radiation. Within five years, the death toll rose to over 100,000 due to the bombing of Nagasaki. Here's a look at some other events that happened on this day-