On This Day: Former US President Barack Obama, Jazz Legend Louis Armstrong were born and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Former US President Barack Obama and gifted natural musician and trumpeter Louis Armstrong were born on August 4. Obama, who served as the 44th president of the US from 2009 to 2017, was born in 1961, Honolulu, Hawaii. He was the first African American to become the President of US. The prolific musician Louis Armstong was born in 1901 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was not just the leading trumpeter, but also one of the most influential artists in jazz history. Some of the other events that occurred on August 4 are

1790 |

US secretary of the treasury Alexander Hamilton set up the Revenue Marine Service, which was a forebearer of today’s US Coast Guard. (Image: Wikipedia)

1870 | The British Red Cross Society was formed. It was initially called the 'British National Society for Aid to the Sick and Wounded in War' which provided aid to both warring armies under the Red Cross Emblem. In 1905, the society was reconstituted as the British Red Cross Society. (Image: redcross)

1892 | In one of the most famous murders of American criminal history, Lizzie Borden's father and stepmother were found dead on this day in Fall River, Massachusetts. Borden was arrested, tried for the crime and later acquitted. (Image: Wikipedia)

1914 | Great Britain entered World War I by declaring war on Germany after the invasion of Belgium. (Image: Reuters)

1944 | On August 4 ,1944, Anne Frank and seven others hiding in a secret annex in Amsterdam were discovered by the Gestapo. They were all sent to concentration camps. (Image: Wikipedia)

1955 | US President D. Eisenhower authorised USD 46 million for the construction of a CIA Headquarters Building. (Image: Reuters)

2007 | US space agency NASA launched the space probe Phoenix to Mars. A year later, it landed on Mars and discovered the existence of water ice beneath planet’s surface. (Image: Wikipedia)

2009 | Former US President Bill Clinton met North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during a visit to Pyongyang. Kim Jong-il pardoned and released two American female journalists who were found guilty of entering the country illegally. (Image: Reuters)