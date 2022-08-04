    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    world News

    On This Day: Former US President Barack Obama, Jazz Legend Louis Armstrong were born and more

    On This Day: Former US President Barack Obama, Jazz Legend Louis Armstrong were born and more

    By CNBCTV18.com
    On This Day: Former US President Barack Obama, Jazz Legend Louis Armstrong were born and more

    Former US President Barack Obama and gifted natural musician and trumpeter Louis Armstrong were born on August 4. Obama, who served as the 44th president of the US from 2009 to 2017, was born in 1961, Honolulu, Hawaii. He was the first African American to become the President of US. The prolific musician Louis Armstong was born in 1901 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was not just the leading trumpeter, but also one of the most influential artists in jazz history. Some of the other events that occurred on August 4 are

