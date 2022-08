1 / 8 1900 | The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company was founded. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 8 1914 | Germany invaded Belgium and declared war on France, opening a major front in World War I. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 8 1934 | Adolf Hitler merged the two offices of the German Chancellor and President and declared himself as the "Führer" (leader) of Germany. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 8 1936 | American track athlete Jesse Owens won the 100-metre event, his first of four Olympic gold medals. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 8 1949 | The National Basketball Association (NBA) was formed in the United States after the merger of two rival organisations. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



6 / 8 1952 | Italian formula 1, Ferrari driver, Alberto Ascari won the Formula 1 World Drivers Championship by winning German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring. (Image: Formula 1)



7 / 8 2012 | American super-swimmer and Olympic legend Michael Phelps won the 100m butterfly in London to take his all-time Olympic gold medal tally to a record 17 medals. (Image: Reuters)