On This Day: Krakatoa volcano explosion, shortest recorded war, Sputnik 3 launch and more

SUMMARY On August 27 1883, The Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupted with a force of 1,300 megatons and killed approximately 40,000 people. On the same day in 2018, the United Nations released a report highlighting crimes against Rohingya Muslims. The report said that Myanmar military leaders should face genocide and crimes against humanity charges for inflicting violence against the Rohingya community. Here are some other events that took place on August 27.

479 BC | Greek forces defeated their Persian counterparts in the Battle of Mycale. This ended the Persian invasion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1569 | Pope Pius named Cosimo I de Medici, the famous Italian banker, the grand duke of Tuscany. The Medici family ruled Florence during much of the Italian Renaissance. The Medici rulers are remembered for their patronage of art and architecture. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1610 | Polish King Władysław IV Vasa was crowned the tsar of Russia. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1776 | The British defeated the Americans in the Battle of Long Island (also known as the Battle of Brooklyn). Following the war, Americans were driven out of Brooklyn and made to evacuate New York. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1883 | In one of the world's mightiest volcano explosions, the Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupted with a force of 1,300 megatons and killed approximately 40,000 people. (Image: Shutterstock)

1896 | The British defeated Zanzibar in a 38-minute war (9:02 am-9:40 am). This is the shortest recorded war in history. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1941 | The Shah of Iran, Rezā Shāh Pahlavi, abdicates the throne in favour of his son Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1958 | The USSR launched Sputnik 3 with two dogs aboard. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1985 | General Ibrahim Babangida overthrew Major General Muhammadu Buhari's regime in Nigeria. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2008 | Barack Obama became the first African-American to be nominated by a major political party for President of the United States. (Image: Shutterstock)