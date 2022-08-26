On This Day: Halley’s Comet discovered, Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali released and more

SUMMARY On August 26, 1682, English astronomer Edmond Halley first observed the comet named after him. He examined reports of the comet approaching Earth in 1531, 1607 and 1682 and discovered that these three comets were the same comet returning repeatedly.

1883 | The eruption of the volcano Krakatoa started in Indonesia leading to the loss of 36,000 lives and the resulting tsunami. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1955 | ‘Pather Panchali’, the Indian film directed by Satyajit Ray was released. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1959 | The British Motor Corporation unveiled the Morris Mini-Minor car which was only 10 feet long but seated four passengers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1981 | NASA’s Voyager 2 successfully takes photos of Saturn's moon Titan. (Image: NASA)

2012 | 15-year-old New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko became the youngest LPGA Tour event winner and the first amateur winner since 1969 as she won the Canadian Women's Open. (Image: Shutterstock)

2014 | Fast Food giant Burger King agreed to purchase Canadian doughnut chain Tim Hortons for $11.4 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

2018 | Emmerson Mnangagwa became the President of Zimbabwe. (Image: Shutterstock)

2021 | Two bomb blasts at Afghanistan’s Kabul Airport killed at least 60 people, including 12 US soldiers, amid international efforts to evacuate citizens out of the country following the Taliban takeover. (Image: Firstpost)