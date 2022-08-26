    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsworld News

    On This Day: Halley’s Comet discovered, Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali released and more

    On This Day: Halley’s Comet discovered, Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali released and more

    On This Day: Halley’s Comet discovered, Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali released and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    On August 26, 1682, English astronomer Edmond Halley first observed the comet named after him. He examined reports of the comet approaching Earth in 1531, 1607 and 1682 and discovered that these three comets were the same comet returning repeatedly.

    1 / 8

    1883 |  The eruption of the volcano Krakatoa started in Indonesia leading to the loss of 36,000 lives and the resulting tsunami. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    2 / 8

    1955 | ‘Pather Panchali’, the Indian film directed by Satyajit Ray was released. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    3 / 8

    1959 | The British Motor Corporation unveiled the Morris Mini-Minor car which was only 10 feet long but seated four passengers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

    4 / 8

    1981 | NASA’s Voyager 2 successfully takes photos of Saturn's moon Titan. (Image: NASA)

    5 / 8

    2012 | 15-year-old New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko became the youngest LPGA Tour event winner and the first amateur winner since 1969 as she won the Canadian Women's Open. (Image: Shutterstock)

    6 / 8

    2014 | Fast Food giant Burger King agreed to purchase Canadian doughnut chain Tim Hortons for $11.4 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

    7 / 8

    2018 | Emmerson Mnangagwa became the President of Zimbabwe. (Image: Shutterstock)

    8 / 8

    2021 | Two bomb blasts at Afghanistan’s Kabul Airport killed at least 60 people, including 12 US soldiers, amid international efforts to evacuate citizens out of the country following the Taliban takeover. (Image: Firstpost)

    Previous Article

    International Dog Day on August 26: All you need to know

    Next Article

    US Women's Equality Day: Marie Curie to Malala Yousafzai, a look at women who fought for equality

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng