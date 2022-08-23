On This Day: MGNREGA was passed, first photograph of earth was taken from the moon and more

SUMMARY On August 23, 2005, the Lok Sabha passed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which ensures a livelihood for millions of poor living in rural areas of the country. The Act guarantees at least 100 days of employment in a financial year. On the same day in 1966, NASA’s Lunar Orbiter-1 captured an unplanned photograph of the Earth during its 16th orbit around the moon. The photo was the first view of the Earth taken from the orbit of the moon. Here are some more historical events that make August 23 a special day in world history.

1914 | Japan declared war on Germany in the World War I. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1933 | Mahatma Gandhi was released from jail following another hunger strike. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1953 | Italian Ferrari driver Alberto Ascari won his second Formula 1 World Drivers Championship. (Image: Formula 1)

1966 | The first ever photograph of the Earth was taken from the orbit of the moon by NASA’s Lunar Orbiter-1. (Image: NASA)

1990 | In a historic move, East and West Germany announced that they would unite on October 3. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1996 | Al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden issued a message titled "A declaration of war against the Americans occupying the land of the two holy places." (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2005 | Hurricane Katrina formed over the Bahamas. It later turned into a category 5 hurricane. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2011 | Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown after the National Transitional Council forces took control of the state during the 2011 Libyan Civil War. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2021 | Video evidence of a Seychelles giant tortoise hunting and eating a bird surfaced. For the first time, it was revealed that tortoises could hunt. They were previously thought to be herbivores. (Image: Shutterstock)