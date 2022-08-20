On This Day: Rajiv Gandhi was born, Usain Bolt set a blistering record, and more

SUMMARY On August 20, 1979, India's political scene was in turmoil as Prime Minister Charan Singh submitted his resignation after just 23 days in office. In a statement, PM Singh said that he did not want support from Indira Gandhi who wanted him to withdraw certain cases against her relating to the Emergency. On the same day in 1975, NASA’s robotic spacecraft Viking 1, built to explore the surface of Mars, was launched. About one year later it landed on Chryse Planitia, a flat lowland region in the northern hemisphere of Mars. Here are some more historical events that make August 20 a special day in world history.

1828 | The Hindi reform movement and the Brahmo Samaj were founded by Raja Ram Mohan Roy in Calcutta (now Kolkata). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1905 | Sun Yat-sen, the Chinese revolutionary leader formed the first chapter of T'ung Meng Hui, a union of all secret societies with an aim to bring down the Manchus (Qing dynasty). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1944 | Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20 in Bombay (now Mumbai). He was just three when India became independent and his grandfather became Prime Minister. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1968 | The Warsaw Pact Invasion of Czechoslovakia happened during the night as 250,000 Soviet and Warsaw Pact troops marched in. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1974 | The fifth President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was elected. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1975 | NASA’s Viking 1 was launched to orbit Mars and make a soft landing later to explore the surface of the planet. (Image: NASA)

1977 | NASA’s Voyager 2 was launched towards Jupiter, Saturn, and was later diverted towards Uranus and Neptune too. (Image: NASA)

1979 | India Prime Minister Charan Singh resigned just after 23 day in office. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1988 | The armed conflict between Iran-Iraq War officially came to an end after 7 years. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2008 | Star Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica won the 100/200m double and set a new 200m world record 19.30s at the Beijing Olympics. (Image: Shutterstock)