    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsworld News

    On This Day: Apple became the first American public company to reach $1 trillion, Iraq invaded Kuwait and more

    View as Slide Show Image

    On This Day: Apple became the first American public company to reach $1 trillion, Iraq invaded Kuwait and more

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    On This Day: Apple became the first American public company to reach $1 trillion, Iraq invaded Kuwait and more

    On August 2, 2018, Apple, whose stock is owned by millions, became the first publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value. The iPhone maker's milestone followed an extraordinary stretch of innovation. On the same day in 1990, Iraq’s army under President Saddam Hussein launched an attack on neighbouring Kuwait. The capital city of the small oil-rich country fell within hours, while Kuwait’s head of state, Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, fled to Saudi Arabia. Kuwait was later pronounced Iraq’s 19th province. Here are some more historical events on August 2.

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng