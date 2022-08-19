On This Day: Chhatrapati Shivaji escaped Agra, last Japanese troops were driven out of India and more

SUMMARY August 19 is the 231st day of the year and it is on this day in the year 1944 the last of the Japanese forces were driven out of India after the Battle of Imphal. The Japanese armies attacked the Allied forces at Imphal to invade India but were driven back into Burma with heavy losses. On the same day in 1666, the great Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped from the captivity of Mughal king Aurangzeb. After Shivaji’s half-brother Hiroji Farzand, took his place in his cot, wearing his gold wristlet, Shivaji and his son crouched down in two fruit baskets, which were safely sent out of Agra. Here are some more historical events that make August 19 a special day in world history.

1666 | The great Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji escaped in a fruit basket from Agra. (Image: Shutterstock)

1839 | The details of the first practical photographic process by Louis Daguerre were released in Paris. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1941 | Germany invaded the Soviet Union as Romania annexed the Transnistria territory from the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1944 | The last of the Japanese troops were driven out of India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1953 | Mohammad Mosaddegh, the democratically elected Prime Minister of Iran was overthrown in a coup orchestrated by the United Kingdom and the United States. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1991 | The conservative members of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union attempted to depose Mikhail Gorbachev in a historic coup. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2014 | NASA satellite photos revealed that the eastern basin of the Aral Sea had completely dried up for the first time. (Image: NASA)

2018 | The monsoon in Kerala finally eased after the floods took 350 lives and put 200,000 people in relief camps. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2020 | Tech Giant Apple became the first US company to be valued at USD 2 trillion. (Image: Shutterstock)