On This Day: Pervez Musharaff resigned, Lolita published and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini August 18 is the 230th day of the year and was the day when Pakistan’s President Pervez Musharaff resigned in 2008. On the same day in 1969, the legendary music festival Woodstock came to an end. Here are some other events that happened on August 18 through the years.

1227 |

Genghis Khan, born Temüjin Borjigin, dies after creating one of the largest empires by contiguous land area. Khan died at the age of 65, being one of the foremost military leaders and generals the world has seen. (Image: Shutterstock)

1900 | Indian political leader Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, sister of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and one of the foremost female political voices, is born in Ahmedabad. (Image: Wikipedia)

1934 | Indian lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, and film director Sampooran Singh Kalra or better known as Gulzar is born in Dina, Jhelum District, British India (present-day Pakistan). (Image: Wikipedia)

1945 | Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the most prominent people to fight for the independence of India, dies in a plane crash. (Image: Wikipedia)

1958 | Russo-American author Vladimir Nabokov publishes the widely influential and controversial novel Lolita, which chronicles the obsession of a middle-age man with a 13-year-old. (Image: Wikipedia)

1959 | Indian economist and politician Nirmala Sitharaman was born on this day. (Image: Shutterstock)

1969 | Woodstock Music and Art Fair, a hugely influential event despite being just a musical show, came to an end after 4 days with 400,000 fans in attendance. (Image: Shutterstock)