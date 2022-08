1 / 7 1227 | Genghis Khan, born Temüjin Borjigin, dies after creating one of the largest empires by contiguous land area. Khan died at the age of 65, being one of the foremost military leaders and generals the world has seen. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 7 1900 | Indian political leader Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, sister of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and one of the foremost female political voices, is born in Ahmedabad. (Image: Wikipedia)



3 / 7 1934 | Indian lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, and film director Sampooran Singh Kalra or better known as Gulzar is born in Dina, Jhelum District, British India (present-day Pakistan). (Image: Wikipedia)



4 / 7 1945 | Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the most prominent people to fight for the independence of India, dies in a plane crash. (Image: Wikipedia)



5 / 7 1958 | Russo-American author Vladimir Nabokov publishes the widely influential and controversial novel Lolita, which chronicles the obsession of a middle-age man with a 13-year-old. (Image: Wikipedia)



6 / 7 1959 | Indian economist and politician Nirmala Sitharaman was born on this day. (Image: Shutterstock)