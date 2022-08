1 / 9 1954 | The first issue of the magazine Sports Illustrated was released, which soon became the leading sports magazine in the United States. (Image: eBay)



2 / 9 1969 | Varahagiri Venkata Giri won the presidential elections to become the fourth President of India. He won by a margin of less than 1 lakh votes, and he remains as the only president to win with less than 50 percent of the total votes. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 9 1977 | Famous American singer Elvis Presley, known as the“King of Rock and Roll”, died of a heart attack. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 9 1992 | British Williams Formula 1 driver Nigel Mansell clinched his first Formula 1 World Drivers Championship at the Hungaroring. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 9 2003 | Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United at the age of 18 in the Premier League. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 9 2008 | Star Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt set a new world record of 9.69 seconds to win gold at the 100m event at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 9 2018 | The Vatican and Pope Francis issued a historic statement in support of the 300 victims of "predator priests" in Pennsylvania. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 9 2020 | The largest-ever demonstration in Belarus took place as 100,000 people gathered in Minsk to protest against the controversial election of Alexander Lukashenko. (Image: Shutterstock)